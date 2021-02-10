Clever Leaves Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 27,396 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 630% compared to the typical volume of 3,752 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 176,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, produces, and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It invests and operates in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

