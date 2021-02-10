CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) Stock Price Up 31.8%

CN Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) rose 31.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 559,597 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 447,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

About CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY)

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

