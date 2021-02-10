CNH Industrial (CNHI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2021 – CNH Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNH Industrial’s five-year 2020-2024 business plan Transform 2 Win is expected to boost operational efficiency and streamline the portfolio. The company’s strategic buyouts of Potenza Technology, K-Line Ag and ATI Inc. are bolstering prospects. Collaboration with Microsoft and Accenture will aid CNH Industrial in developing smart connected products and thereby rev up its digital capabilities. However, the firm's high debt levels play a spoilsport. Further, rising capital expenditure and R&D costs to develop advanced products and technologies might mar the firm’s near-term margins. Notably, the company envisions FCF from industrial activities for the ongoing year within $0.4-$0.8 billion, implying decline from $1.9 billion recorded in 2020. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. “

2/4/2021 – CNH Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2021 – CNH Industrial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/20/2021 – CNH Industrial is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – CNH Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.50 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – CNH Industrial is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – CNH Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 93,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,214. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

