Coeur Mining (CDE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,230,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

