Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading Up 10.1%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 1,164,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,610,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,095 shares of company stock worth $2,486,433. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 360,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

