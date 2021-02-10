CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 28% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.78 or 0.01117385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00053293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,381.26 or 0.05345298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00027034 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00017357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043398 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00031493 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

