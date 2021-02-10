Color Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $2,049.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,136.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.60 or 0.01089139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.72 or 0.00464641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00035055 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005506 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

