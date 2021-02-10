Colorado Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,305.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,226.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,194.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.