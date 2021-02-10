Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

NYSE STK opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.