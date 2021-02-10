Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. 1,004,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,717,596. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

