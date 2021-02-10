Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,129,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $52,271,000 after buying an additional 331,990 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 80,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.30. 1,004,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,717,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

