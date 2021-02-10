Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Trimmed by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,577 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 381,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $239.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

