Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.