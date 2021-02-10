Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of Fabrinet worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,917 shares of company stock worth $2,681,892 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

