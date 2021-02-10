Comerica Bank Has $4.48 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Middleby by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Middleby by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get The Middleby alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.