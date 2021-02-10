Comerica Bank Has $4.77 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,839 shares of company stock valued at $26,402,092 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

