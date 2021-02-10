Comerica Bank Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 573,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 541,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 69.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 893,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,411,000 after purchasing an additional 367,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 292.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 293,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

ROL opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

