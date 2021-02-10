Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 391,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

