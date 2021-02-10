Comerica Bank Purchases 23,063 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 144.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,063 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 67.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.75.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

