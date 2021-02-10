Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of 3D Systems worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDD stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

