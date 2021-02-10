Comerica Bank Sells 29,724 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,724 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.67% of Modine Manufacturing worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

MOD stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $740.62 million, a P/E ratio of -131.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

