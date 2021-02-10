Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMA. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of CMA opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $66.08.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 97,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

