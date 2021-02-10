Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MGDDY. Bank of America downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.17.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

