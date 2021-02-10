Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,864,352 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,200 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. makes up 2.8% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $59,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth $125,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 19.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth $431,000.

BVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BVN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 12,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,373. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

