Comparing Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) & Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Flux Power has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -10.06, meaning that its share price is 1,106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Flux Power and Hoku, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.60%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Hoku.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Hoku’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 11.48 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -5.78 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Summary

Flux Power beats Hoku on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

About Hoku

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

