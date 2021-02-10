Comparing Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Micron Technology alerts:

80.4% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Micron Technology and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 6 25 1 2.79 Beam Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Micron Technology currently has a consensus target price of $84.74, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.09%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micron Technology and Beam Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $21.44 billion 4.35 $2.69 billion $2.55 32.67 Beam Global $5.11 million 88.36 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -76.72

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 13.59% 8.46% 6.22% Beam Global -94.74% -55.83% -43.66%

Summary

Micron Technology beats Beam Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.