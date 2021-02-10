Comparing Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Touchpoint Group and DZS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DZS 0 0 3 0 3.00

DZS has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.07%. Given DZS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DZS is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Touchpoint Group and DZS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 7.50 -$6.51 million N/A N/A DZS $306.88 million 1.29 -$13.46 million $0.10 179.60

Touchpoint Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DZS.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and DZS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group -753.64% -255.31% -54.98% DZS -6.64% -1.26% -0.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of DZS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.1% of DZS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DZS has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DZS beats Touchpoint Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc. provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units, as well as broadband copper access based on very-high-bit-rate DSL and G. fast technology. The company was formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to DZS Inc. in August 2020. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Plano, Texas. DZS Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.