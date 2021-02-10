Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.80. Comptoir Group shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 62,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £3.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.02.

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 24 restaurants and 6 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

