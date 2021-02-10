Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

CPSI traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $333,586.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,112 shares of company stock valued at $888,616 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

