Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Trading 18.5% Higher

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s stock price traded up 18.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.22. 3,476,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,404% from the average session volume of 231,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 125.81% and a net margin of 10.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.36% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

