Comstock Resources (CRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CRK opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

