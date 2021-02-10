Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.70. Conifer shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 214 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

