Connect Coin Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Connect Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $41,894.13 and $4.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Connect Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00115343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00077630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00086635 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00202313 BTC.

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Connect Coin Coin Trading

Connect Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connect Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connect Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.