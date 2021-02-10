ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

