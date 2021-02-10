CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.82 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Shares of CEIX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,544. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $252.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 2.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

