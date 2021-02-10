CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.98 million, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,791,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 140,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.