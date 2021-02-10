Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

