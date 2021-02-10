Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 18.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Consolidated Water by 37.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 33.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.