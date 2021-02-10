Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Up 9.8%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.37. 1,266,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,267,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.70.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

