Copperleaf Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,175 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,600. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

