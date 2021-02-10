Copperleaf Capital LLC Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 1.8% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded up $7.00 on Wednesday, hitting $190.82. 33,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,090. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $192.34. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.56.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

