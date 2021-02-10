Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Issues Earnings Results

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. 51,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,438. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

