Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Issues Earnings Results

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

CRSR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.86. 73,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,438. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

