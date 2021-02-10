Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cortexyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,000. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 450.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,117 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,069,000 after acquiring an additional 55,966 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

