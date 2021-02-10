Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Up 6.7%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $49.21. 270,882 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 252,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRTX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,981.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cortexyme by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cortexyme by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cortexyme by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

