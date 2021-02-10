Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 13,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD opened at $276.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $297.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

