Cousins Properties (CUZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on CUZ. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

