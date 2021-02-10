Covesting Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and $872.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.80 or 0.01122174 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00052959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.92 or 0.05388854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00043274 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00031513 BTC.

Covesting is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

