Cowen Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $58.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cowen from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.76.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $60.73.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Twitter by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Twitter by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.