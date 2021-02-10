Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 446.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $360.10. 30,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,939. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $359.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.74 and a 200-day moving average of $324.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

